Morning news brief: Rishi Sunak leads the PM race, China's Q3 GDP figures released and more

Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson met each other on Saturday. A day later, the former UK Prime Minister ruled himself out of the race to be the next PM, suggesting the two Tory leaders had reached an agreement in the meeting. In other news, data showed China's GDP grew by 3.9 per cent compared to the same period, a year ago.

Click here to read more:

Rishi Sunak on course to become next UK PM as Boris Johnson pulls out of race

Rishi Sunak seems all set to become the next British prime minister with the former finance minister gaining the support of several top leaders in the Conservative Party. Sunak’s bid was further strengthened on Sunday as former PM Boris Johnson ruled himself out of the leadership race.

Russia warns of 'uncontrolled escalation' after fresh bout of missile, drone strikes on Ukraine

After being pushed back by the Ukrainian troops for the better part of the last few weeks, Russia is gearing up for a comeback. Reportedly, Moscow on Sunday bombarded missiles and drones in the southern Ukrainian municipality of Mykolaiv, per a report by Reuters, destroying numerous apartment blocks in the process.

China reports 3.9% GDP growth in Q3, up from the 0.4% recorded in Q2

A day after the Communist Party of China (CPC) Congress ended with Xi Jinping securing a third term in the office, Beijing released its third-quarter gross domestic product figures. The data showed China's GDP grew by 3.9 per cent compared to the same period, a year ago.

Macron to hold talks with Italy PM Meloni: Presidency

The French presidency said on Sunday (October 23) that French President Emmanuel Macron will meet Italy's new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni later in the day. Macron is currently on an official visit to Italy.

WATCH | China: What will be Xi Jinping's challenges in historic third term?