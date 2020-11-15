Morning news brief: Pro-Trump protests in US, DACA rules, Pak seeks loan from China and more

After 2020 US election results, Thousands of supporters of the incumbent president of the United States, Donald Trump, marched through downtown Washington. In South Asia, Imran Khan has decided to seek $2.7 billion loan from China for the construction of package-I of the Mainline-1 project of China-Pakistan economic corridor (CPEC). And on Saturday, In an oblique message to China, India expressed concern over "actions and incidents" that "erode" trust in the South China Sea.



Court rules for 'Dreamers', rejects Trump's limits on immigration programme





A judge has rejected the White House's limitations on a programme protecting 700,000 "Dreamers" -- undocumented migrants brought to the United States as children.

Trump supporters protest in Washington, echo his election fraud claims





Thousands of supporters of the incumbent president of the United States, Donald Trump, marched through downtown Washington on Saturday -- in coherence with his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud.

Imran govt needs help again: Pakistan seeks $2.7 billion loan from China for CPEC project



At a time when financial institutions and banks of China are showing reluctance in investing in the China-Pakistan economic corridor (CPEC), Imran Khan has decided to seek $2.7 billion loan from China for the construction of package-I of the Mainline-1 project.

India expresses concern over actions that erode trust in the South China Sea





In an oblique message to China, India on Saturday expressed concern over "actions and incidents" that "erode" trust in the South China Sea and underlined the importance of adhering to international law, respecting territorial integrity and sovereignty.

