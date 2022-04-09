Morning news brief: Pakistan political crisis, at least 52 killed in missile strike in Ukraine, and more

At least 52 people were killed in a missile strike on a train station in Ukraine's eastern province. Pakistan's parliament will vote on Saturday whether to remove Imran Khan as prime minister, days after he blocked a similar attempt, potentially adding to political and economic uncertainty in the nuclear-armed country.

Ukraine-Russia war: At least 52 killed in train station missile strike

Authorities said five children were among those killed in the attack which took place in Kramatorsk, the capital of Donetsk.

LIVE: Pak political crisis: PM Imran faces no-confidence vote in Parliament

Ahead of the vote that Khan is widely expected to lose, the former cricket star vowed to "struggle" against any move to replace him, the latest twist in a crisis that has threatened political and economic stability in the South Asian nation of 220 million people.

US authorises 'voluntary departure' of non-essential personnel from Shanghai

The US State Department said in a statement that the families of all Americans have also been granted permission to leave.

