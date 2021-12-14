Morning news brief: No US troops to be punished for Kabul airstrike, Canada says sorry and more

The Pentagon has announced that no US troops or officials responsible will face disciplinary action for the Kabul airstrike that killed 10 Afghan civilians. The drone strike took place in the final days of the US-led evacuation of Kabul on August 29, after the Taliban ousted the civilian government and took control of the country. In another news, The House select committee investigating the Capitol attack recommended criminal prosecution against former US president Donald Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Click on headlines to read more

No US troops to be punished for Kabul airstrike that killed 10 civilians, says Pentagon

The drone strike took place in the final days of the US-led evacuation of Kabul on August 29, after the Taliban ousted the civilian government and took control of the country. Spokesman John Kirby on Monday said that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had received a high-level review of the strike which made no recommendation of accountability.

'Sorry': Canadian government apologises to victims of military sexual misconduct

Canada's defence minister, top military commander, and senior defence bureaucrat today delivered a long-awaited and historic apology to the women and men whose lives were scarred by sexual assault, misconduct, and discrimination in the military.

Trump's former aide, Mark Meadows, recommended for criminal prosecution by Jan 6 committee

Among the over 9,000 documents handed over by Meadows, authorities found a powerpoint presentation titled “Election Fraud, Foreign Interference and Options for 6 JAN”. As per this, Trump was supposed to declare a national security emergency which would have, according to him, brought him back to the White House.

27 US Air Force personnel removed for refusing to take COVID-19 vaccine

Twenty-seven US Air Force personnel were discharged from duty for refusing to take COVID-19 vaccine, reportedly making them the first from the service community to be booted out for disobeying the mandate to get the jabs.

Watch | The worst tornado in Kentucky history