US President Joe Biden says that the FBI has found an ISIS-inspired video posted by Shamsud-Din Jabbar who had expressed a desire to kill before ramming a pickup truck in New Orleans, which killed 15 people.

Aco Martinović, aged 45, killed at least 10 people, including two kids, during a shooting frenzy in the village of Bajice near Cetinje before taking his own life.

A Tesla Cyberctruck exploded outside US President Trump's hotel in Las Vegas, killing one in the accident. The investigation by the authorities is underway.

In other news, the Indian state of Maharashtra, Bhopal cleared 377 tons of oxic waste from the 1984 gas tragedy site after decades. The toxic waste was transported 250 km to Pithampur for disposal in sealed trucks.

New Orleans truck attack: Biden says Shamsud-Din Jabbar posted ISIS-inspired videos hours before rampage

United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday (Jan 1) said that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) found ISIS-inspired videos that Shamsud-Din Jabbar posted on social media where he expressed a desire to kill hours before he rammed a pickup truck into a crowd in New Orleans killing 15.

Montenegro shooting: Suspect ‘kills himself’ after gunning down 10 people

A 45-year-old man Wednesday (Jan 1) shot himself in the head after going on a shooting spree in the southern Montenegro city of Cetinje, killing at least 10 people, including two kids. According to authorities, the man, named Aco Martinović, went on a rampage at around 5:30 pm local time (1630 GMT) in Bajice village near Cetinje but later moved to nearby locations.

Tesla Cybertruck explodes outside Trump hotel in Las Vegas, incident being probed as possible terror act

In a shocking incident, a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside US President-elect Donald Trump's hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday (Jan 1) killing at least one.The authorities are investigating the incident as a possible act of terror.

Bhopal gas tragedy’s toxic waste finally sent for disposal amid protests

Bhopal, the capital city of the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, Wednesday night (Jan 1) finally got rid of 377 tons of hazardous waste left after the massive 1984 Gas Tragedy. The toxic waste was shifted through a 250-km-long corridor from the defunct Union Carbide factory to Pithampur for its disposal in 12 sealed trucks.