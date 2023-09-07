Morning news brief: Modi attends ASEAN-India Summit, US to provide ammo to Ukraine, and more
Good morning! Start your day with WIONs morning brief
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (September 7) attended the ASEAN-India Summit and said the forum remains New Delhi's centre of Act East Policy. In other news, Pentagon on Wednesday (September 6) said it was providing Kyiv with depleted uranium tank ammunition.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (Sept 7) said that the ASEAN is the central pillar in India’s Act East Policy, and added that it plays a key role in India's Indo-Pacific initiative.
The Pentagon on Wednesday (September 6) announced that the United States will provide Ukraine with depleted uranium tank ammunition, as part of a $175 million aid package.
The Justice Department of the United States on Wednesday (September 6) said that special counsel David Weiss will be seeking an indictment against President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden in relation to the gun charges this month.
The US National Hurricane Centre in its public advisory on Wednesday said Tropical Storm Lee had strengthened into a Category-1 hurricane, primarily due to the warm Atlantic, while sustaining wind speeds up to 75 mph.