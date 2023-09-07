Shop owners at 'Dilli Haat' ready to welcome G20 delegates

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 09:05 AM IST
The G20 Summit is set to take place in the heart of India's national capital New Delhi. The delegates from around the world have gathered to discuss pressing Global issues and also foster international cooperation. Amidst the agenda, today's spotlight shines on their upcoming visit to the capital's Dilli Haat which is also preparing to leave a lasting impression.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos