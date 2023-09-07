Hunter Biden to face indictment on gun charges this month: DOJ

The Justice Department of the United States on Wednesday (September 6) said that special counsel David Weiss will be seeking an indictment against President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden in relation to the gun charges this month.



Previously, Hunter Biden reached a deal which involved a gun possession charge and would have helped him escape prosecution if certain conditions were met by him over 24 months. However, the future of the gun deal was in limbo after his plea deal fell apart in court.



“The Speedy Trial Act requires that the Government obtain the return of an indictment by a grand jury by Friday, September 29, 2023, at the earliest. The Government intends to seek the return of an indictment in this case before that date,” said the special counsel’s office, in a court filing.



The lawyers of Biden are likely to submit their own filing by the day's end.