New Delhi, India

Luigi Mangione has been charged in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, including first-degree murder and an "act of terrorism."

President-elect Donald Trump criticised India for charging high import taxes, some as much as 100 per cent. He said he would respond with similar measures and take a tough stance on trade with India, China and Brazil.

Meanwhile, some sad news for Indian cinema: Laapata Ladies failed to make the Oscars shortlist for Best International Feature. Despite high hopes, the Academy revealed 15 contenders, but India’s official entry didn’t make the cut, leaving fans with broken hearts.

US prosecutors on Tuesday (Dec 17) charged Luigi Mangione, with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, including a second-degree murder charge "as an act of terrorism."

US President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to follow a tit-for-tat approach regarding India’s ‘high tax’ policy, criticising towering tariffs on imports from America, as high as 100 per cent on some products. Speaking at his Mar-a-Lago resort Monday (Dec 16), Trump told reporters, "If they tax us, we tax them the same amount."

US House Foreign Affairs Committee chairperson Michael McCaul on Tuesday (Dec 17) alleged that the unidentified drones recently spotted over New Jersey and New York are "spy drones" from China. McCaul's claim comes after the Biden administration downplayed the sightings as largely commercial in nature.

Sad news for Indian fans as Laapata Ladies failed to make it to the shortlisted names. In the category for Best International Feature, a total of 15 names was announced and India’s official entry failed to make the cut.

