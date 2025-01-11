Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is under fire for reportedly rejecting a help offer from the New York Fire Department. Bass reportedly rejected the offer saying fighting wildfires is “a whole different beast” that required special training and was much different from putting out flames in buildings.

LA wildfires: Mayor rejected help from NY fire department amid crew shortages: Report

As raging wildfires burn down more than 10,000 homes and buildings in the Los Angeles area with no relief in sight, reports have emerged claiming the county mayor, Karen Bass, rejected a help offer from the New York Fire Department.

Biden extends protections for nearly 1 million migrants, just days before Trump’s inauguration

The Biden administration announced on Friday (Jan 10) the extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for nearly one million migrants from Sudan, Ukraine, El Salvador, and Venezuela.

Biden says Putin in ‘tough shape’ as US and UK impose sanctions on Russia

US President Joe Biden remarked Friday (Jan 10) that Russian President Vladimir Putin was in a “tough shape,” as the United States and Britain imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow's energy sector over the warring nation's invasion of neighbour Ukraine.

AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi found dead, family claims accidental shooting

Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ludhiana West, was declared dead late Friday after sustaining bullet injuries. The police confirmed that he was pronounced dead upon arrival at Dayanand Medical College (DMC) Hospital in Ludhiana.

Watch | China: Death of a student, who fell from school dormitory, sparks violent protests.