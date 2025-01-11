Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ludhiana West, was declared dead late Friday after sustaining bullet injuries. The police confirmed that he was pronounced dead upon arrival at Dayanand Medical College (DMC) Hospital in Ludhiana.



The MLA’s family has claimed that the shooting was accidental. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jaskaran Singh Teja, the family stated that Gogi had accidentally shot himself, resulting in severe head injuries. "As per the family, he accidentally shot himself and sustained bullet injuries to his head. Gurpreet Gogi was declared dead at the hospital," said DCP Teja.

Advertisment

Also read: Delhi's ruling AAP stages ‘dharna’ outside CM bungalow amid BJP's ‘Sheesh Mahal’ claims



The MLA’s body has been moved to the mortuary, and the cause of death will be determined following a post-mortem examination.



According to the police, incident occurred around midnight. District AAP President Sharanpal Singh Makkar and Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal confirmed Gogi’s death.



Gogi had joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2022 and gained prominence after defeating two-time Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu in the Ludhiana Assembly elections.



Gogi's wife, Sukhchain Kaur Gogi has also contested in the municipal corporation elections. However, she was defeated by Congress candidate Inderjit Singh Indi.



Over the past year, Gogi had been actively involved in addressing issues within his constituency.



In August 2024, deceased AAP MLA made headlines after publicly dismantling the foundation stone of a Buddha Nullah pipeline project that he had inaugurated in 2022. Frustrated by delays in the project, Gogi had demanded strict action from authorities.

Also read: Delhi Polls: AAP-BJP Sparring Over Arvind Kejriwal’s CM Residence Continues | Race To Power



Hours before his deatjh, Gogi had visited the Prachin Sheetla Mata Mandir, where he assured devotees of action against Burglars who had recently stolen silver from the temple.

The circumstances of his death still remains under investigation according to the police.