Man arrested for trying to smuggle machete, knives into US Capitol ahead of Trump's visit

Ahead of US president-elect Donald Trump's visit to the US Capitol, the Capitol Police on Wednesday (Jan 8) arrested a man trying to smuggle in a machete and three knives into the building.

Trump blames California environmental policies for LA wildfires

United States President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday (Jan 8), blamed Governor Gavin Newscum and California's environmental policies for water shortages exasperating the wildfires in the United States' Los Angeles.

What led to Tirupati stampede? TTD apologises for ‘unfortunate incident’

At least six people were killed and 40 others injured during a stampede in Tirupati on Wednesday (Jan 8) when hundreds of devotees jostled for tickets to a religious event. The tragic incident which took place near Vishnu Niwasam during the distribution of tokens was caused by “overcrowding”, according to the Chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Ex-FBI informant Alexander Smirnov sentenced to six years for fake Biden-Ukraine bribery allegations

Alexander Smirnov, the disgraced former FBI informant who falsely accused incumbent US president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden of taking a $10 million bribe from Ukraine, was sentenced to six years in prison on Wednesday (Jan 8).

