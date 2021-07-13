Morning news brief: J&J vaccine raises risk of rare neurological complication and more

We bring you the biggest stories of the day so far. From at least 52 killed, 67 injured in a coronavirus hospital fire in Iraq to former US drug agency informant arrested in Haiti assassination, DEA source says. And keep gazing as Mars, Venus, moon come close in the sky.

We have it all. Please click on the headline to read the full story.

COVID-19: Johnson & Johnson vaccine raises risk of rare neurological complication, warns US FDA

The US Food and Drug Administration revised the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine's warning labels to include information about a "increased risk" of a rare neurological disease.

At least 52 killed, 67 injured in a coronavirus hospital fire in Iraq

More than 50 people have died after a fire broke out in a COVID-19 isolation ward at a hospital in Iraq.The blaze at the Al-Hussein hospital in the southern city of Nasiriya was brought under control.

Former US drug agency informant arrested in Haiti assassination, DEA source says

One of the Haitian-American men arrested on suspicion of taking part in the assassination of Haiti's president last week had been an informant to the US Drug Enforcement Administration, a DEA official said on Monday.

Keep gazing as Mars, Venus, moon come close in the sky

Skywatchers can get the dazzling view of Venus, Mars and the moon getting together soon. The planets will appear to be only half a degree apart.

Watch: Top US general in Afghanistan steps down as troops withdrawal nears completion