Morning news brief: Israel issues advisory to citizens in India, Chennai ammonia leakage, and more

Hours after an explosion near the Israeli embassy in India's New Delhi raised concerns, Tel Aviv issued a travel advisory for its citizens living in India, suggesting to exercise caution. Meanwhile, more than a dozen people were rushed to the hospital after an ammonia gas leakage was detected from an underwater pipeline in Chennai, India. In other news, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that along with Hamas, his nation is facing attacks from other militant groups that are being harboured allegedly by the neighbouring countries.

Israeli National Security Council has said that the explosion that took place near Israel's embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday (Dec 27) was a "possible terror attack". In the wake of the attack, the council in a travel advisory prompted its citizens living in India to exercise caution.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that Israel is not only getting attacked by Hamas but also by other militant groups that are being harboured allegedly by the neighbouring countries, raising fears of regional escalation across the Gulf.

Panic struck thousands of residents in a Chennai neighbourhood late Tuesday (Dec 26) after an ammonia gas leakage was detected from an underwater pipeline.

Robots are the future, yet, many warn that the technology is a danger to humans. Lending weight to this warning, in a shocking incident, at Tesla's Giga Texas factory near Austin, a malfunctioning robot reportedly attacked an engineer.