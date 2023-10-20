Morning news brief: Israel-Hamas war, Canada withdraws diplomats from India, and more

The Israel-Hamas war has entered its 13th day, with the casualties rising to at least 5,000. As per the US, regional tensions have also led to troops in Syria and Iraq being attacked. In other news, Travis Scott, a US army recruit, has been charged with desertion, insubordination and solicitation, possession of child pornography, among other charges. Meanwhile, India clinched its fourth successive win in the World Cup by beating Bangladesh by seven wickets in Pune.

Over 5,000 people have been killed so far during the ongoing state of war in Israel that began on October 7 after Gaza Strip-based Hamas group launched an unprecedented assault on Israeli civilians. Stay tuned with WION for the latest updates on Israel-Hamas war.

The American troops stationed in Iraq and Syria have been attacked in recent days in the wake of regional tensions that erupted following the state of war in Israel that began October 7, the US officials said on Thursday (Oct 19).

A total of fourty one Canadian diplomats have left India after New Delhi's intervention following the row that erupted over Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death.

Travis King, the United States soldier who made headlines for spending months in North Korea detention, has been charged with desertion. The 23-year-old soldier has also been hit with other charges, like assault against fellow soldiers and solicitation of child pornography.