Inside a potential link between Israel-Hamas war and attacks on US troops in Iraq

The American troops stationed in Iraq and Syria are being attacked in recent days in the wake of regional tensions that erupted following the state of war in Israel since October 7, the US officials said on Thursday (Oct 19).

The US has deployed its naval power in West Asia in the past two weeks, including two aircraft carriers, other warships and about 2,000 Marine personnel with an objectives of bolstering Israel's maritime strength in the region.

How American troops are being targeted in Iraq and Syria?

On Wednesday (Oct 18), a drone hit US forces in Syria resulting in minor injuries, while another one was brought down.

During a false alarm at Al Asad airbase in Iraq, a civilian contractor died from a cardiac arrest, news agency AFP reported.

Earlier this week, the American troops reportedly thwarted multiple drones targeting troops in Iraq.

On Thursday, drones and rockets targeted the Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts the US and other international forces in western Iraq, and multiple blasts were heard inside the base, the AFP report added.

"While I'm not going to forecast any potential responses to these attacks, I will say that we will take all necessary actions to defend U.S. and coalition forces against any threat," Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder told reporters on Thursday (Oct 19) during a routine conference with journalists.

"Any response, should one occur, will come at a time in a manner of our choosing," Ryder said.

An American Navy warship traveling near Yemen on Thursday (Oct 19) intercepted missiles and several drones that were launched by what Ryder said was the Iran-aligned Houthi movement. But the missiles were 'potentially' heading towards Israel.

Israel has called up a record 360,000 reservists and is intensifying its retaliatory action against Hamas in the thickly-populated Gaza Strip following a brutal attack by the militant group on Israeli civilians on October 7, which killed about 1,400 people, mostly Israeli civilians.

At least 3,785 Palestinians have been killed and 12,493 wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza, the health ministry in Gaza said.

Potential link between Israel-Hamas war and attacks on US troops

Pentagon said he did not see a link between the rise in attacks and the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

"At this point, again, the information that we have does not show a direct connection to the Hamas attacks on October 7," Ryder said.

The United States has 2,500 troops in Iraq, and 900 more in neighboring Syria, on a mission to assist local forces in combating Islamic State.

Across the region, the scale of Israel's retaliatory action in Israel has stoked massive anti-Israel sentiment. In Iraq, the country's top Shi'ite Muslim cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, last week called on the world to stand up to the "terrible brutality" in Gaza.

In past years, Iranian-backed militias in Iraq regularly targeted US forces in Iraq and the US embassy in Baghdad with rockets.

