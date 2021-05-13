Morning news brief: Israel-Hamas violence, Xinjiang tragedy, and more

The Israeli military and Hamas militants in Gaza continue to exchange rocket fire and airstrikes. Meanwhile, a report has revealed the birth rates in the Uyghur community in the Xinjiang region have seen an alarming decline, pointing towards the inhumane practices being forced upon the minority community by the Chinese government.

Israel-Hamas violence: 65 killed in Gaza, 7 in Israel as clashes intensify

The death toll in Gaza rose to 65 Palestinians, including 16 children and five women, according to Gaza`s Health Ministry. At least 365 people have been wounded, including 86 children and 39 women.

Tesla halts bitcoin purchases amid concerns of increasing carbon emissions

Observing an increase in climate-harming emissions, Elon Musk’s electric car company, Tesla, has decided to temporary suspend payment for cars with bitcoin.

Birth rate fell in Xinjiang after implementation of birth control policies: Report

The figures have seen a decline in the birth rates after the Chinese government implemented policies to reduce the number of babies born in the Uyghur and other Muslim minority communities in the area.

US Prez Joe Biden discusses Israel-Palestine conflict with Israeli PM Netanyahu