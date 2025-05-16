Published: May 16, 2025, 04:40 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 04:40 IST

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar on Thursday (May 15) for the first time since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan had an interaction with Taliban acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Former Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), James Comey, has landed into trouble after a post that is being alleged a threat to the US President Donald Trump. The Department of Homeland Security and Secret Service are now investigating Comey for allegedly calling out to assassinate the sitting US president.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday (May 15) announced that he would not attend the upcoming peace talks with Russia in Istanbul, Türkiye.

The Qatar royal family gifted Donald Trump a Boeing 747 jumbo jet, which he plans to use as Air Force One. The US president has invited flak from several quarters for accepting it, saying it would be foolish to refuse. Some people think Qatar is trying to woo Trump. The Qatar royal family gifted Donald Trump a Boeing 747 jumbo jet, which he plans to use as Air Force One. The US president has invited flak from several quarters for accepting it, saying it would be foolish to refuse. Some people think Qatar is trying to woo Trump.

