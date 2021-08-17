Morning news brief: India brings ambassador, embassy staff from Kabul and more

We bring you the biggest stories of the day so far. From US president Biden pinning blame for Afghanistan debacle on Ghani government to 4.5-magnitude earthquake hitting Afghanistan's Fayzabad, we have it all.

You can also read about India bringing its ambassador and embassy staff from Kabul amid Afghanistan crisis, and 640 Afghans travelling in a US cargo plane while some Afghans fall off a flying plane.

Please click on the headline to read the full story.

LIVE Afghanistan crisis: India brings ambassador, embassy staff from Kabul

As the Taliban took control of Kabul on Sunday, several embassy officials across the capital were evacuated on Monday with chaos at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) international airport.

640 Afghans in US cargo plane; Afghans fall off flying plane - Watch

There was chaos at Afghanistan's Kabul airport as US officials closed the airport with reports claiming a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III safely evacuated some 640 Afghans from Kabul.

US president Biden pins blame for Afghanistan debacle on Ghani govt

In a much-awaited televised address from the White House, US President Joe Biden suggested that they lacked will to stand up to the Taliban. After several days of silence on the momentous developments, Biden said, "The truth is, this did unfold more quickly than we had anticipated."

4.5-magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad

Afghanistan's Fayzabad is located in Badakhshan province. The area is known as a commercial and administrative centre.

Watch: Backlash grows against US President Joe Biden for withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan