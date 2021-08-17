4.5-magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad

According to National Centre for Seismology, a 4.5-magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan's Fayzabad area on Tuesday morning.

The quake reportedly took place at 6:08am(local time) in northeast Afghanistan. Fayzabad is located in Badakhshan province and is known as a commercial and administrative centre.

There were no reports of casualties so far. "Earthquake of magnitude: 4.5, Occurred on 17-08-2021, 06:08:38 IST, Lat: 36.65 & Long: 71.30, Depth: 230 Km,Location: 83km SE of Fayzabad," the National Centre of Seismology said.

In 2015 an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 had hit South Asia with its epicentre in Alaqahdari-ye Kiran wan Munjan in Afghanistan. The quake had led to the death of at least 399 people in Pakistan.

In 2009, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake had hit Afghanistan's Fayzabad in Badakhshan with landslides killing at least 3 people.

Fayzabad also has an airport which is reportedly used by the Afghan Air Force.

Afghanistan has been shocked by the takeover of the Taliban in recent days with thousands of citizens preparing to leave the country as US officials pull out of the country.

(With inputs from Agencies)