The former prime minister Imran Khan warned to reveal every aspect of the ‘foreign conspiracy’ behind his ouster. Parents of a 2-year-old child who separated during the commotion were killed in US mass shooting that occurred on July 4th parade in Highland Park on Monday.

Click on headlines to read more:

Imran Khan warns to reveal details of 'conspiracy' if harassment of PTI workers continues

Khan was ousted by a no-trust vote in April, but he steadfastly refused to accept defeat, instead insisting that his removal was the result of an American plot aided by local players. His aggressive behaviour has run afoul of the influential establishment.

2-year-old boy left orphaned after parents killed in US mass shooting

Among the seven victims killed in the shooting spree were Kevin McCarthy, 37, and Irina McCarthy, 35. During the commotion, their youngster, Aiden, was split up from his parents.

Florida's 15-week abortion 'trigger law' restored after temporary halt

The state of Florida in the United States restored the ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy after a judge temporarily stopped the state law. The “trigger law” was passed in the aftermath of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade but Judge John C Cooper of an appellate court in Florida’s capital of Tallahassee called the law “unconstitutional”.

Watch | Gravitas: Indian start-ups fired 12,000 employees in 2022

Watch | Gravitas: Algeria marks 60 years of independence from France