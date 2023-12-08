Morning news brief: Hunter Biden indicted, Israel parades naked Gazan men, and more

US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden has been indicted on three felonies and six misdemeanour tax offences.

Meanwhile, on social media, and on Israeli TV, a video of scores of Palestinian men, stripped of clothes, allegedly in military custody, sitting on a street is spreading like wildfire. You can access WION's live coverage of the Israel-Hamas war here.

In other news, the Indian Supreme Court is set to deliver its verdict on the government's 2019 scrapping of Article 370 of the constitution, which granted special autonomous status to the region of Jammu and Kashmir.

Finally, an unwavering Donald Trump supporter named Alan Hostetter has been sentenced to more than 11 years in jail for his participation in the January 6, 2021 Capitol Hill riots.

The Department of Justice filed fresh criminal charges against US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, on Thursday (Dec 7), which condemned him for not paying $1.4 million in taxes rather than spending money on a lavish lifestyle.

Amid the escalating Israel-Hamas war, images of men detained in huge numbers by the Israeli military and stripped to their underwear, blindfolded as well as kneeled on the street and later taken in the cargo bed of a military vehicle circulated in the social media.

With the stormy Indian Parliament winter session ongoing, the country's Supreme Court is set to deliver its verdict on the validity of the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution.

Alan Hostetter, a retired US police chief, has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison over his participation in the notorious January 6, 2021 assault on US Capitol Hill.