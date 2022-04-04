Morning news brief: Sri Lankan cabinet ministers resign en masse and more

Here are some of the top stories to start your day: Amid large scale protests against the government over the escalating economic crisis in the country, Sri Lanka's entire cabinet resigned on Sunday. In other news, a Hindu woman was assaulted by an alleged cop in Bangladesh for sporting bindi.

Click on headlines to read the full report:

Sri Lanka's cabinet resigns as protesters defy curfew

There have been widespread protests in the past few days against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa amid shortage of fuel, rising inflation and large scale power cuts which has crippled the country's economy.

Imran Khan to continue as Pakistan prime minister until caretaker PM is appointed

Imran Khan will continue to dispose of his duties as the prime minister, Pakistan President Arif Alvi said hours after the cricketer-turned-politician was de-notified as PM by the cabinet secretary. Under Article 224 A of the Pakistan Constitution, Khan will dispose of his duties as the PM until an interim/caretaker premiere is appointed.

Ukraine's new law: $1 million 'reward' for Russian soldier who surrenders jet, warship

According to reports, Ukraine's parliament has passed a new law to offer rewards of upto $1 million for defecting Russian soldiers who can hand over a warship or a combat aircraft to the country's Army.

Surprise debut! Ukraine President Zelensky makes virtual appearance at Grammys 2022

While we did know that The Recording Academy was donating for the cause of Ukraine amid the ongoing crisis with their neighbour country Russia, it was a surprise when the Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky made his debut at the Grammys stage. He appeared via video call as those present looked on and listened to what he had to say.

France presidential elections: Will Macron win re-election bid?