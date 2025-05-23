Morning news brief: Harvard barred from enrolling international students, and more

The Donald Trump administration in the US has revoked Harvard University's eligibility to admit international students. The decision has left the future of thousands of foreign students, including Indians, uncertain.

Trump administration bars Harvard from enrolling international students: What it means for 788 Indians enrolled currently?

The Donald Trump administration in the US has revoked Harvard University's eligibility to admit international students. The decision has left the future of thousands of foreign students, including Indians, uncertain.

'I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza': Suspect charged with murder in DC shooting of two Israeli embassy workers

Two Israeli embassy workers were gunned down late on Wednesday (May 21) outside a Jewish museum in Washington allegedly by a Chicago man identified as Elias Rodriguez.

Indigenous Amazon tribe sues US newspapers for portraying members as porn-addicts | Here's what lawsuit says

An Indigenous tribe in Brazil's Amazon, Marubo Tribe of the Javari Valley, has sued multiple newspapers and tabloid in US for a report that allegedly led to the tribe members being portrayed as porn-addicts.

IPL 2025: Advantage PBKS, RCB as GT's defeat to LSG leaves race for Qualifier 1 spot wide open

The race for a spot in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) took a twist on Thursday (May 22) after already-eliminated Lucknow Super Giants beat Gujarat Titans by 33 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

