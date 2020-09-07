Morning News Brief: Harris slams Trump, Brexit deal deadline, and more

British PM Boris Johnson sets October 15 as deadline for Brexit negotiations with EU

Britain's top Brexit negotiator warned the European Union that the island country will not blink first in trade negotiations with the EU and is not scared of a no-deal exit.

'Russian interference in election could cost White House': Kamala Harris

"I am clear that Russia interfered in the election of the president of the United States in 2016," Kamala Harris said in an interview.

California wildfires: Military helicopters used to rescue over 200 people

As many as 63 people required medical attention, including at least 17 who were severely wounded and admitted to hospitals after landing in Fresno

‘From beginning of pandemic, he called it hoax’: Kamala Harris on Trump

"We have a President of the United States who made this a partisan issue. The virus could care less who you voted for in the last election or who you plan to vote for in the next election," the…

Watch: Top-seed Novak Djokovic disqualified from US Open after hitting judge with ball

Djokovic rushed over to check that she was okay. He put his hand on her shoulder as she appeared to be struggling to catch her breath.

WATCH| Belarus: People continue to protest against Lukashenko