Morning News Brief: Harris on Trump's pre-election vaccine, Beirut blast survivors and more

'Will not trust him': Kamala Harris on Donald Trump's pre-election vaccine

The head of the US Food and Drug Administration recently claimed that a COVID-19 vaccine would be rolled out in the US before completing its trials.

Multiple vessels during pro-Trump boat parade in Texas sink; no injuries reported

"Some were taking on water, some were stalled, some were capsizing, it was all types of different things," Dark said.

Friends should have defied US sanctions during pandemic: Iran president

Not a single friendly country told us that in this time of coronavirus and hardship and for the sake of humanity 'we will stand up to America,'" Hassan Rouhani said.

'No signs of life' in rubble after three-day search for Beirut blast survivors: Rescue workers

Around 50 workers and volunteers, including a specialist team from Chile, had worked for three days to locate anyone after sensors on Thursday detected signs of breathing and heat.

Over 17 million recovered worldwide from coronavirus: Johns Hopkins University

The total number of cases stood at 26,748,637, while the fatalities increased to 877,438, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

WATCH: WION Exclusive: The Interview of Fengsuo Zhou | Leader of Tiananmen protests