Over 17 million recovered worldwide from coronavirus: Johns Hopkins University

More than 17 million individuals have recovered from COVID-19 around the world, days after 26 million cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed globally, according to the most recent data available from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.



The total number of cases stood at 26,748,637, while the fatalities increased to 877,438, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The total number of recovered patients stands at 17,840,227.

Today, we know that the US, with over 6.2 million cases, is the most affected country. But it is also the country that has conducted the most number of tests after China, where the virus was first reported.

(With inputs from agencies)