Morning news brief: Gunman kills 10 in US, China retaliates to western sanctions, and more

Morning news brief: Here are the biggest news stories of the morning - from another shooting in the US, to China's sanctions against European officials in retaliation against coordinated western sanctions, and the approval of a nasal spray to fight COVID-19 in two countries. Click on the headline to read the full story.

Gunman opens fire in grocery store in Colorado, at least 10 killed

China retaliates after coordinated sanctions by western countries over Xinjiang abuses

'New pandemic': Germany to enforce strict five-day shutdown over Easter

UK records lowest daily coronavirus death toll since September

Israel, New Zealand give interim approval to anti-COVID nasal spray. How does it work?

US blacklists Myanmar police chief, army units over deadly crackdown

Watch: US President Biden's envoys head to Mexico & Gautemala