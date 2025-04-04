Around $2.5 trillion was wiped off from the S&P 500 Index on Thursday and the US stock market closed on the worst day of trading since 2020, with all three major index funds down in response to President Donald Trump's latest worldwide tariff salvo.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 was cleared early morning on Friday by Indian Parliament after a nearly 14-hour debate in Rajya Sabha - the Upper House. A total of 128 members voted in favour and 95 against.

Indian legendary actor and film director Manoj Kumar, particularly known for his patriotic films and the nickname 'Bharat Kumar', passed away at the age of 87 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in the early hours of Friday (April 4).

Trump tariffs wipe out $2.5 trillion from US stock market as financial markets plunge into turmoil



Parliament clears Waqf (Amendment) Bill after intense debate, PM Modi calls it 'watershed moment'





'Icon of Indian cinema': Veteran actor Manoj Kumar passes away at the age of 87





South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol removed from office after impeachment upheld by court





