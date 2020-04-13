Morning news brief: Global cases surpass 18 lacs, US could start reopening in May and more

Coronavirus outbreak: Global cases cross 1,800,000; death toll rises to 114,247





The epicentre of the pandemic has shifted twice, first from China to Europe, and then from Europe to North America.

US could start reopening in May, says top virus advisor





The United States may be ready to start gradually reopening next month, the government's top infectious diseases expert said Sunday, as signs grew that the coronavirus pandemic was peaking.

UK's Johnson leaves hospital as millions mark Easter in lockdown





More than half of humanity is confined at home as governments scramble to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed more than 112,500 lives around the world.


