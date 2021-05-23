Morning news brief: Extreme cold kills 20 in China during ultramarathon and more

Morning news brief: The biggest news stories of the morning - from a new study coming in from the United Kingdom shedding light on how effective vaccines are against the coronavirus variant first found in India, to the 20 deaths reported in China due to a sudden drop in temperature during an ultramarathon - we have it all! In addition, we also bring latest news from Myanmar, where over 100,000 teachers have been suspended for not supporting the coup. In Vietnam, elections are behind held amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Ever Given's ship owner has blamed Suez Canal for the mishap which led the ship aground and caused massive supply delays across the world. To read the full story, please click on the headline.

Extreme cold weather in China kills 20 in ultramarathon

At least 20 people were killed when extremely cold weather struck during an ultramarathon on Saturday in China`s northwestern Gansu province, local government officials said on Sunday.

UK journalist at centre of Diana storm denies link to her death

A former BBC journalist found to have deceived Princess Diana in order to secure an explosive interview with her in 1995 has denied he was responsible for a chain of events that led to her death, a newspaper reported.

Argentina begins strict lockdown to slow spread of COVID-19

Argentina on Saturday entered a phase of strict lockdown which will last until May 30 to slow the spread of COVID-19.The decision was made through a presidential decree published on Saturday in the Official Gazette, and includes the restriction of movement from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am and the suspension of all non-essential activities.

Vietnam holds parliament election amid new COVID-19 outbreak

Tens of millions of mask-wearing Vietnamese were expected to vote on Sunday to select a largely rubber-stamp legislature amid a rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Catcalls and jokes after Taiwan's Covid 'regression calibration'

Taiwan's abrupt decision to add 400 new domestic Covid-19 cases has prompted catcalls from opposition politicians and jokes online about fishy statistics, putting the government on the back foot to explain where the number came from

Ship owner says Suez Canal was at fault over Ever Given grounding: Lawyer

The owner of a container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March says the canal authority was at fault over its grounding as it disputes the vessel’s detention and a compensation claim, a lawyer representing the owner said on Saturday.

Two doses of Covid vaccines offer significant protection against B.1.617.2 variant, study finds

Two doses of COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective against the coronavirus variant first found in India, English health officials said on Saturday.

Watch: COVID-19: IMF pitches $50BN plan to end coronavirus