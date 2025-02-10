Super Bowl LIX Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles took place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Check the highlights.

HIGHLIGHTS | Super Bowl LIX, Philadelphia Eagles beat Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to become champions

Hello and welcome to Super Bowl LIX between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles finally got their revenge from 2023 Super Bowl LVII when they had lost to the Chiefs.

US to impose 25-percent tariffs on steel, aluminium imports, says Donald Trump

President Donald Trump said on Sunday (Feb 9) that the United States will impose a 25 per cent tariff on steel and aluminium imports on Monday. The move becomes the latest major escalation of his trade policy overhaul. "Any steel coming into the United States is going to have a 25% tariff," Trump told reporters on Air Force One.

Over 600 arrested for working illegally in UK, says government

UK immigration enforcement teams made over 600 arrests in January, a 73 percent increase on the same period a year ago, as part of the new Labour government's plan to tackle undocumented migration and people smuggling gangs, officials said on Monday.

Manipur: Rahul Gandhi reacts to Biren Singh's resignation, urges PM Modi to visit the state

Indian National Congress (INC) leader Rahul Gandhi reacted to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh, stepping down from the top post two years after ethnic violence was unleashed in Manipur. Gandhi said public pressure, the SC probe and the no-confidence motion were the reasons behind the decisions.

Watch | India’s PM Modi heads to France on Monday for AI summit