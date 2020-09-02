Morning news brief: Domestic terror in Kenosha, says Trump, protests erupt in Los Angeles & more

Not acts of peaceful protest but domestic terror, says Trump in Kenosha

Trump's motorcade was greeted by angry protesters holding banners "not my president" as anger spilled out on the streets as he visited Kenosha

'Misinformation, fake news': India calls out Pak over false propaganda on social media after SIO report

The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations tweeted a report by the Stanford Internet Observatory(SIO) which said that Pakistan based Facebook and Instagram accounts leveraged mass reporting to silence critics.

Russian influence campaign targeted left-wing voters in US and UK, says Facebook

Facebook Inc said the operation, which partly focused on US politics and racial tensions in the run-up to the November 3 presidential election, centred around a pseudo media organisation called Peace Data.

Los Angeles: Protests erupt after police fatally shoots Black man over suspected bike violation

The cyclist, 29-year-old Dijon Kizzee, was shot more than 20 times in the back after two sheriff's deputies tried to stop him for a bicycle code violation.

Watch: Gravitas: 5 years after attack, Charlie Hebdo reprints Prophet's cartoons