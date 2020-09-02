Gravitas: 5 years after attack, Charlie Hebdo reprints Prophet's cartoons

Sep 02, 2020, 12.30 AM(IST)
5 years ago, an attack on the offices of Charlie Hebdo had shook the world. The magazine has republished Prophet's Cartoons - as 14 suspects face trial. French government is on the edge, as the risk of terror attacks remains high.