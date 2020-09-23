Morning news brief: COVID-19 death toll crosses 200,000 in US, Xi on virus & more

COVID-19: Death toll in United States passes 200,000; Trump blames China at UNGA

According to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus live tracker, 200,182 Americans have died due to the virus with over 6.86 million confirmed infected cases in the country.

Avoid falling into the trap of clash of civilizations, says Chinese President Xi at UN

Xi asserted that China does not want 'hegemony, expansion or sphere of influence' amid tensions with the United States over the South China Sea.

Arms depot of Hezbollah explodes in Lebanon, several injured

The explosion rocked the village of Ain Qana in south Lebanon, a Hezbollah stronghold

NFL fines teams, coaches for failing to wear masks properly during games

The NFL requires all coaches and staff in the bench area to wear masks during games

