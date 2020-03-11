Morning News Brief: Coronavirus in UK, Taliban prisoner release and more

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with Wion’s daily news brief.



British health minister Nadine Dorries tests positive for coronavirus

Six people have died in Britain from the virus, with more than 370 confirmed cases.

Afghanistan government to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners if violence eases



1,500 of them will be released first — in batches of 100 per day. The initial release is expected to start this Saturday.