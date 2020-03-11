Morning News Brief: Coronavirus in UK, Taliban prisoner release and more

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Mar 11, 2020, 08.53 AM(IST)

Coronavirus in South Korea Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Top headlines of the morning.

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with Wion’s daily news brief.

British health minister Nadine Dorries tests positive for coronavirus

corona

Six people have died in Britain from the virus, with more than 370 confirmed cases.READ MORE

Afghanistan government to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners if violence eases

Afghanistan
1,500 of them will be released first — in batches of 100 per day. The initial release is expected to start this Saturday.READ MORE