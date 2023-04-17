Morning news brief: China's close communications with Russian military, Netanyahu on US intel leaks, & more

Chinese defence minister in a meeting with Russia's president Vladimir Putin said that the country is willing to have close communication with the Russian military. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday refuted several claims Sunday including Mossad involvement in Israeli demonstrations, declining poll numbers and strained ties with the Biden administration.

In other news, the Sudanese army continues striking paramilitary bases Sunday. Reports suggest that the army appeared to have gained the upper hand over the Rapid Support Forces.

Chinese defence minister Li Shangfu met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Sunday (April 16) and hailed ties between the two nations, state media reported on Monday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday refuted all claims made in the alleged US intel leaks that top Mossad officials had supported and encouraged demonstrations against the government's judicial overhaul, a move against which massive protests have been held in the country.

Sudanese army pounded paramilitary bases with air strikes on Sunday (April 16) as the power struggle continues to rage in the North African nation, news agency Reuters reported citing witnesses. Sudan's army appeared to have gained the upper hand. The latest report stated that the death toll climbed to 97, including UN workers.

