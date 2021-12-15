Morning news brief: China-Taiwan tensions, mystery disease in Sudan and more

Nicaragua is the eighth country to cut ties with Taipei since Tsai Ing-wen was elected president in 2016.UNHCR had earlier said that over 700,000 people have been affected by what is deemed as the worst flooding in the country for nearly 60 years.Google reminded staff in a letter that if they don't follow vaccine policies, they'll lose salary and eventually their jobs.

While US was hosting democracy summit China targeted our allies: Taiwan



Taiwan’s foreign minister Joseph Wu has said that Nicaragua's decision to cut ties was part of a deliberate plan of China, which was feeling threatened by the democracy summit hosted by the US.

Mystery disease kills nearly 100 people in Sudan; WHO task force deployed



A World Health Organization task force has been sent to South Sudan after a mystery disease baffled the country's health ministry. The disease has killed nearly 100 people in Fangak, Jonglei State, in South Sudan. As per local officials, the initial samples of the sick people have returned negative results for cholera.

Follow COVID-19 vaccination rules or lose pay, job: Google to employees



Google has advised its staff that if they don't comply with the company's COVID-19 vaccination policy, they will lose salary and eventually be fired, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing internal documents.

Omicron cases in 77 countries, spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO



World Health Organization Director General Tedros A Ghebreyesus provided an update on the Omicron variant strain, saying that 77 nations have already reported cases of the novel strain.



