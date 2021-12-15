Mystery disease kills nearly 100 people in Sudan; WHO task force deployed

A World Health Organization task force has been sent to South Sudan after a mystery disease baffled the country's health ministry. The disease has killed nearly 100 people in Fangak, Jonglei State, in South Sudan. As per local officials, the initial samples of the sick people have returned negative results for cholera.

Sheila Baya from WHO while speaking to BBC said, "We decided to send a rapid response team to go and do risk assessment and investigation; that is when they will be able to collect samples from the sick people - but provisionally the figure that we got was that there were 89 deaths."

Baya further explained that the team of scientists had to reach Fangak through a helicopter. This is because of severe flooding in the region.

She further added that the group is further waiting for transportation to return them to the capital Juba.

UNHCR had earlier said that over 700,000 people have been affected by what is deemed as the worst flooding in the country for nearly 60 years. The flooding has cut off communities and has resulted in a severe shortage of food and other essentials, leading to malnutrition.

Lam Tungwar Kueigwong, the state's minister of land, housing and public utilities said that the bordering state of Unity has also been affected by severe flooding. This has increased the spread of diseases like malaria.

