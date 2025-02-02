Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canada will hit back at tariffs imposed by Trump with 25 per cent levies of its own on select American goods.

China said it "firmly opposes" new tariffs imposed on Beijing by US President Donald Trump.

US President Donald Trump has signed executive orders to impose new tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, according to the White House.

The US Army has released the name of the third soldier on the Black Hawk helicopter involved in the deadly collision with an American Airlines passenger plane in Washington that killed 67.

Canada will hit back at US tariffs with 25 per cent levies of its own on select American goods, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday.

China said Sunday it "firmly opposes" new tariffs imposed on Beijing by US President Donald Trump, vowing to take "corresponding countermeasures to resolutely safeguard our own rights and interests".

US President Donald Trump announced tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico and China on Saturday (Feb 1). The move has been taken against a “major threat” from illegal immigration and drugs from the country’s largest trading partners.

The US Army on Saturday (Feb 1) identified the third soldier who died on the Black Hawk helicopter that crashed into an American Airlines passenger plane in Washington, claiming 67 lives.

