Morning news brief: Israel-Hamas war, Trump's 2024 presidential run, & more

US State Secretary Antony Blinken is on a visit to the West Asian region from January 4-11 where the top official will travel to Turkey, Greece, Jordan, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Israel, West Bank, and Egypt. During his trip, the state secretary will stress protecting civilian lives in Israel, West Bank, and Gaza while also securing hostages release, and sustaining humanitarian aid to Gazans. WION, in its LIVE blog, is covering all the latest on the Israel-Hamas war.

In the US, the Supreme Court has given a green light to review Colorado's decision to ban former President Donald Trump from the Republican primary ballot. In other news, Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin was hospitalised due to complications from a "recent elective medical procedure". This comes as the US is facing increasing tensions due to strikes on its troops in Iraq and Syria.

The Israeli military claims to have dealt a major blow to Hamas, stating that 8,000 to 9,000 of their fighters have been killed or captured since October 7. Meanwhile, the toll on Gaza's civilian population is devastating, with over 22,500 fatalities, 57,000 injuries, and thousands missing or presumed dead.

The US Supreme Court on Friday (Jan 5) agreed to hear former President Donald Trump's appeal after he was barred from Colorado's Republican primary ballot.

Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin was hospitalised due to complications arising from a "recent elective medical procedure", according to a statement released by Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Pat Ryder on Friday (Jan 5).