Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Blinken, on West Asia visit, arrives in Turkey
Story highlights
The Israeli military claims to have dealt a major blow to Hamas, stating that 8,000 to 9,000 of their fighters have been killed or captured since October 7. Meanwhile, the toll on Gaza's civilian population is devastating, with over 22,500 fatalities, 57,000 injuries, and thousands missing or presumed dead. Israeli military officials report 170 soldiers killed in the ground invasion of Gaza, prompted by multipronged attacks launched by Hamas on October 7, resulting in 1,200 deaths and approximately 240 hostages seized. The situation remains highly vulnerable, and Blinken's visit to Istanbul is a crucial moment in the ongoing efforts to find a diplomatic resolution to the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Stay tuned for live updates:
The World Health Organization (WHO) and the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) deliver medical supplies to the central drugstore of the Gaza Ministry of Health in Khan Yunis to allow hospitals from the Gaza Strip to come and collect the supplies they need. The supplies delivered were stored at a WHO warehouse in Rafah, media reports said.
In a collaborative effort, France announced a joint operation involving a French and a Jordanian military transport aircraft where they successfully airdropped 7.7 tons of medical assistance to a field hospital in the Gaza Strip.