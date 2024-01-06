Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Blinken, on West Asia visit, arrives in Turkey

The Israeli military claims to have dealt a major blow to Hamas, stating that 8,000 to 9,000 of their fighters have been killed or captured since October 7. Meanwhile, the toll on Gaza's civilian population is devastating, with over 22,500 fatalities, 57,000 injuries, and thousands missing or presumed dead. Israeli military officials report 170 soldiers killed in the ground invasion of Gaza, prompted by multipronged attacks launched by Hamas on October 7, resulting in 1,200 deaths and approximately 240 hostages seized. The situation remains highly vulnerable, and Blinken's visit to Istanbul is a crucial moment in the ongoing efforts to find a diplomatic resolution to the Israel-Hamas conflict.