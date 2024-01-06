Israel-Hamas war: Pregnant women in Gaza face medical uncertainty with dozens of hospitals closed

Pregnant women in the Gaza Strip are facing medical certainty as dozens of hospitals and health centres are closed due to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. According to a report by the news agency Reuters on Friday (Jan 5), 29-year-old Iman Al-Masry recently gave birth to quadruplets via a c-section at the Al-Awda Hospital in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Her fourth child was still in the hospital's nursery. Weeks ago, Al-Masry, together with her husband Ammar Yasser, and their three children, fled from the severe Israeli bombing on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza. The family was staying at the inside the Rufaida school in Deir al-Balah.

Speaking to Reuters, Yaseer said, "I had to evacuate our home because of my fear for the newborns, and my wife was very ill. Unfortunately, we had to separate from my family. My father stayed at home when I was displaced. I cannot bear being separated from my father and leaving him there after we were displaced. It is a difficult and painful feeling."

'Suffered a lot during my pregnancy'

Al-Masry was six months pregnant at the time and walked five kilometres from her home until she found a car to Deir al-Balah. This led to premature delivery. During the first week of her eighth month of pregnancy, doctors decided to induce labour, and the quadruplets were born on Dec 18.

"I suffered a lot during my pregnancy due to displacement from place to place and moving on the roads in dangerous situations. This caused me great fatigue and led to premature birth in the eighth month by cesarean section and one of the children remaining in the nursery for care," she told Reuters.

As the war intensified, hospitals were overcrowded, and the 29-year-old did not have time to recover from the C-section. She was forced to leave her fourth child, a boy, who needs medical supervision.

Reuters reported that another woman- 30-year-old Sabreen Abu Warda, and her 15-day-old daughter suffered due to the war. After the girl was born, doctors operated on her oesophagus. But since then, there has been no improvement in the infant's condition because of a lack of medicines and doctor follow-up.

War threatening nutritional status of infants

Last month, a statement by the Global Nutrition Cluster (GNC) said that the Israel-Hamas war was threatening "the nutritional status of infants, young children, pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, and other vulnerable groups, due to shock, stress and deprivation of food, water and other essential lifesaving services."

"About 50,000 pregnant women in Gaza – 5,500 of whom are expected to deliver in the next month – are unable to obtain basic health and nutrition services. There are also an additional 105,800 breastfeeding mothers who are struggling to feed themselves and their babies," the statement said.