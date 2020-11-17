Morning news brief: Biden warns 'more people may die', SpaceX capsule and more

US President-elect Joe Biden expressed frustration Monday over Donald Trump's refusal to cooperate on the White House transition process, saying "more people may die" of coronavirus without immediate coordination on fighting the surging pandemic. A SpaceX Crew Dragon carrying four astronauts docked with the International Space Station on Monday. Fifteen US Democratic Senators have urged Facebook to fully address anti-Muslim bigotry on its platform, which has enabled offline violence against Muslims in the United States and around the world.



Biden warns 'more people may die' if Trump doesn't cooperate with the transition





US President-elect Joe Biden has expressed frustration over Donald Trump's refusal to cooperate on the White House transition process, saying "more people may die" of coronavirus without immediate coordination on fighting the surging pandemic.



SpaceX capsule with four astronauts docks with International Space Station





A SpaceX Crew Dragon carrying four astronauts docked with the International Space Station on Monday."Soft capture" -- the first part of the docking procedure -- was completed at 11:01 pm (0401 GMT Tuesday). The Dragon capsule was due at the orbiting lab late Monday night, following a 27-hour, completely automated flight from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

'Take action to combat anti-Muslim bigotry': Democratic senators tell Facebook





Fifteen US Democratic Senators have urged Facebook to fully address anti-Muslim bigotry on its platform, which has enabled offline violence against Muslims in the United States and around the world.

