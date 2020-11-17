SpaceX capsule with four astronauts docks with International Space Station

A SpaceX Crew Dragon carrying four astronauts docked with the International Space Station on Monday.

"Soft capture" -- the first part of the docking procedure -- was completed at 11:01 pm (0401 GMT Tuesday). The Dragon capsule was due at the orbiting lab late Monday night, following a 27-hour, completely automated flight from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

This is the second astronaut mission for SpaceX. But it's the first time Elon Musk's company is delivering a crew for a full half-year station stay.

The two-pilot test flight earlier this year lasted two months.

The three Americans and one Japanese astronaut will remain at the orbiting lab until their replacements arrive on another Dragon in April.

The four astronauts named their capsule Resilience to provide hope and inspiration during an especially difficult year for the whole world. They broadcast a tour of their capsule Monday, showing off the touchscreen controls and storage areas.