Morning news brief: Biden gets candid about Donald Trump, King Charles III's coronation date fixed, & more 

US President Joe Biden believes he can once again beat his predecessor businessman Donald Trump in the 2024 rematch. In other news, Australia on Wednesday marked the 20th anniversary of the Bali bombings. Meanwhile, King Charles III's coronation will take place on May 6 next year at Westminster Abbey, according to the royal family website. Finally, Japan's space agency revealed that on Wednesday (October 12) it had to send a self-destruct instruction to its Epsilon rocket after a failed launch.

Biden says he can defeat Trump again; gets candid about Putin and the looming nuclear threat

"I believe I can beat Donald Trump again," he said during an interview with CNN. He was asked whether he was going to seek four more years in office and about his future prospects in the tussle with the Republican leader.

Australia marks 20th anniversary of Bali bombings, Albanese says 'ache does not dim'

At the event, which took place in a Sydney suburb, Albanese said, "Twenty years ago, an act of malice and calculated depravity robbed the world of 202 lives, including 88 Australians. Twenty years on, the ache does not dim."

King Charles III's coronation date fixed; will be a toned-down affair

Reportedly, alongside King Charles III, his wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort will also be crowned. This will be the first coronation to take place in almost 70 years. Earlier, King Charles III's mother late Queen Elizabeth II took command of the throne in June 1953.

Japan instructs its space rocket to self-destruct after failed launch

With Epsilon, Japan was to launch a variety of technology-demonstrating payloads to orbit and the mission was called Innovative Satellite Technology Demonstration 3. This was Japan's first orbital liftoff of 2022.

