Morning news brief: Biden criticises Trump over NATO comments; Indonesia votes for new prez, and more

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday (Feb 13) once again targeted his predecessor Donald Trump for his comments regarding NATO. The Republican leader had 'encouraged Russia to attack allies' if they failed to fulfil their financial obligations to the military coalition. In other news, Indonesia went to presidential polls early in the morning in what is being regarded as the world's biggest single-day election

United States President Joe Biden launched a scathing attack on former president Donald Trump for his criticism of NATO, calling it "dumb", "shameful" and "un-American".

Millions of Indonesians geared up to reach the polling booths early on Wednesday (Feb 14) morning to vote for the next president as Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto took the lead in various opinion polls.

The Republican-majority US House of Representatives on Tuesday (Feb 13) impeached Homeland security chief Alejandro Mayorkas. The GOP-majority House voted 214 to 213 for the measure, after an earlier attempt failed last week.