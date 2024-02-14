Biden's Homeland security chief Alejandro Mayorkas impeached in Republican-majority House

The Republican-majority US House of Representatives on Tuesday (Feb 13) impeached Homeland security chief Alejandro Mayorkas, making him the first cabinet member to face impeachment in nearly 150 years.

The GOP-majority House voted 214 to 213 for the measure, after an earlier attempt failed last week. US President Joe Biden's immigration chief had been facing the music for a long time after Republicans blamed him for the surge in migrants illegally crossing the southern border.