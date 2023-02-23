Morning news brief: Biden calls out Putin's 'mistake', UN chief condemns Russia and more

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has taken a shot at Russia, ahead of the one-year anniversary of its invasion on Ukraine. The statement by Guterres comes in the backdrop of General Assembly debating a motion backed by Kyiv and its allies calling for a "just and lasting peace". In other news, United States President Joe Biden called out his Russian counterpart for pulling from the nuclear arms control treaty.

Just days before completion of a year to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced his displeasure against what he termed was an 'affront'.

United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday condemned the decision of Russian president Vladimir Putin to suspend Moscow’s participation in the US-Russia nuclear arms control treaty, calling it a “big mistake”.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported on Thursday (February 23) that a 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit eastern Tajikistan in early hours of the day. The agency said that the earthquake struck at 5:37 am local time (0037 GMT) and the epicentre was at the depth of about 20.5 kilometres.