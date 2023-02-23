Just ahead of one-year anniversary of Ukraine war, UN chief condemns Russian 'affront'

Just days before completion of a year to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced his displeasure against what he termed was an 'affront'.

"That invasion is an affront to our collective conscience," Guterres said. He called the anniversary "a grim milestone for the people of Ukraine and for the international community."

As fighting raged on in Ukraine, the General Assembly began debating a motion backed by Kyiv and its allies calling for a "just and lasting peace."

In his opening remarks, Guterres highlighted the impact on the world of Russia's February 24, 2022 invasion of its neighbour.

He noted that it has generated eight million refugees, and hurt global food and energy supplies in countries far away from the war zone.

"As I said from day one, Russia's attack on Ukraine challenges the cornerstone principles and values of our multilateral system," he said.

"While prospects may look bleak today, we know that genuine, lasting peace must be based on the UN Charter and international law. The longer the fighting continues, the more difficult this work will be," he said.

With the new resolution, Kyiv hopes to garner the support of at least as many nations as in October, when 143 countries voted to condemn Russia's declared annexation of several Ukrainian territories.

While the measure may not be as tough as Ukraine would like, it hopes that large number of UN states will back the non-binding resolution to demonstrate Kyiv has the support of the global community.

The resolution, supported by dozens of countries stresses "the need to reach, as soon as possible, a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in line with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations."

It reaffirms the UN's "commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine" and calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

It also demands Russia "immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine."

Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24 last year. After sustained battlefield gains in first few months of the conflict, Russian forces had to retreat in face of counter-attacks by Ukrainian forces.

